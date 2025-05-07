Databricks and KPMG Invest in AI Document Processing Platform

San Francisco-based LlamaIndex has secured minority equity investments from data and AI company Databricks and professional services giant KPMG LLP. The funding will accelerate development of LlamaIndex's enterprise AI tools that help companies build intelligent agents capable of processing complex documents.

LlamaIndex specializes in helping organizations implement Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems and document-based AI workflows. Their flagship products include LlamaParse, which extracts information from complex document formats, and LlamaCloud, a secure platform for document ingestion and retrieval.

LlamaIndex's suite of services enables organizations to efficiently connect their proprietary data to large language models (LLMs), solving one of the most significant challenges in enterprise AI adoption.

The company's flagship offerings include LlamaParse, which provides state-of-the-art parsing for complex documents with embedded tables and figures, and LlamaCloud, a managed ingestion and retrieval service that dramatically simplifies RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) implementations.

"Databricks and LlamaIndex share a common vision of democratizing access to AI by making it easier for organizations to harness the power of their data," said Patrick Wendell, Co-Founder & VP Engineering at Databricks.

"LlamaIndex's technology addresses a critical need in the enterprise AI stack, enabling companies to quickly build production-ready AI applications that leverage their proprietary data. This investment aligns perfectly with our mission to help customers drive innovation through data intelligence."

"As we continue to innovate and push boundaries in applied AI, a robust data foundation is essential for building effective AI systems, particularly sophisticated knowledge assistants and agentic solutions,” said Swami Chandrasekaran, Principal and AI & Data Labs Leader at KPMG.

"LlamaCloud and LlamaIndex provide the frameworks necessary to access, curate, and ingest data at-scale, enabling KPMG to develop differentiated, industry-specific solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients."

The investment from Databricks comes through its Databricks Ventures' AI Fund, which was established to support innovative startups utilizing or enabling AI in conjunction with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This move follows Databricks' recent investments in other AI-focused companies including Mistral AI, Perplexity, and Cleanlab.

KPMG’s investment is spearheaded by KPMG Ventures, which is dedicated to collaborating with and investing in early-stage start-ups in areas like agentic AI, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, and more. KPMG Venture’s minority equity investment follows recent investments in other AI-driven startups including Ema, Wokelo and Rhino.AI.

"We're excited to work with industry leaders like Databricks and KPMG to bring enterprise-grade LLM infrastructure to more organizations worldwide," said Jerry Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of LlamaIndex.

Customers including Cemex and Carlyle Group have reported significant productivity gains using LlamaIndex's technology. Daniel G Zapata, Senior Data Scientist at Cemex, noted that tasks "that used to drag on for weeks now ship in days" thanks to LlamaIndex's solutions.

"As the Applied AI Lead at Carlyle, one of Databricks' enterprise clients, I've evaluated numerous document processing solutions for our AI initiatives. LlamaIndex's LlamaParse stands out as the premier solution for integrating complex documents into our advanced analytics pipeline,” said Dean Barr, MD, Head of Applied AI and Data Scientist at The Carlyle Group.

“Its exceptional handling of nested tables, complex layouts, and image extraction has been instrumental in our data-driven investment strategies, particularly when combined with Databricks' powerful data processing capabilities."

Financial terms of the investments were not disclosed.

https://www.llamaindex.ai/