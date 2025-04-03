Hyland Expands AI Capabilities of Content Innovation Cloud

Hyland has unveiled new AI advancements to Hyland Automate and Hyland Knowledge Discovery, along with major updates to its core products Hyland OnBase and Hyland Alfresco.

"We continue to deliver on the unified Content Innovation Cloud roadmap and meet evolving customer needs by extending the value of their Hyland solutions," said Leonard Kim, Hyland's Chief Product Officer.

"Our latest product enhancements also support the importance of content intelligence and AI agents in content services – equipping organizations to better access and act on the insights hidden in their enterprise content, enhance data extraction and intelligently automate critical business processes."

Hyland Knowledge Discovery now empowers organizations with actionable business insights through natural language queries. Users can leverage AI agents and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to streamline complex searches and generate accurate information directly from enterprise content. The new Agent Focus feature allows users to refine search results by specifying metadata fields and applying dynamic filters. Additionally, users can verify AI-generated content by accessing source documents.

Hyland Automate introduces a new AI-powered chat interface that transforms natural language prompts into automated process workflows. The platform now features a connector for OpenAI that enables integration with existing OpenAI/Azure OpenAI accounts, as well as a new integration with Microsoft email to simplify automation of email-based tasks.

OnBase Foundation 25.1 delivers AI-driven insights through advanced tools, new scalable app-building features, and enhanced workflows to improve operational flexibility. The update aims to help users unlock valuable business insights, streamline workflows, and automate processes with greater ease.

Alfresco 25.1 adds capabilities to manage removal of content from legal hold, leverage an extended event parsing library, and automatically archive or delete completed processes to improve performance and scalability.

The company has also announced expanded capabilities and configurable security controls for Hyland for Workday, an approved Built on Workday application that helps Workday HCM and Finance customers manage content associated with Workday records directly from Workday screens.

Hyland's solutions are currently used by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100 companies.

https://www.hyland.com/en